frequently asked questions

How does CryptoCandle work? It’s simple: you get your candle, burn it, and retrieve the token buried inside. Each token has an alphanumerical code printed on it, which you then enter into the redemption code area. Once you enter your code, you’ll learn if you won something and be prompted with next steps to redeem your token for your winnings.

How many winners are there? For every 5000 candles, 1 candle contains 1 token that may be redeemed for 1 Bitcoin, 2 candles contain 1 token each that may be redeemed for .5 Bitcoin, and 50 candles contain 1 token each that may be redeemed for .01 Bitcoin.

I won! Now what? You’ll be prompted to email our team some information directly to validate your identity and start the process of receiving your prize. We’ll transfer the Bitcoin directly to your existing Bitcoin wallet, or help you get set up with a wallet if you don’t have one already.

Where does the scent come from? The scent was developed by our team, and contains notes of Oakmoss, Sandalwood, and Amber-Patchouli.

How is CryptoCandle made? We work directly with perfumers and wax experts to develop the scent, mix it, pour the candles, and package them up and send them your way.